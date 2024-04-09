Türkiye imposes export restrictions on Israel

9 Apr. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Türkiye restricted exports of a wide range of products to Israel on April 9 until a ceasefire is declared in Gaza.

The trade restrictions, which come into force today, follow Israel's rejection of a Turkish request to take part in an aid air-drop operation into Gaza.

The Turkish Trade Ministry said the measures would apply to the export of products from 54 different categories, including iron, marble, steel, cement, aluminium, brick, fertilizer, construction equipment and products, aviation fuel, and more.

"This decision will remain in place until Israel, under its obligations emanating from international law, urgently declares a ceasefire in Gaza and allows the unhindered flow of sufficient humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip," the statement reads.

Israel said it would respond to the measures with its own restrictions on products from Türkiye.

Responding to the measures, Israel's foreign minister Israel Katz said Türkiye had "unilaterally violated" trade agreements with Israel.

Accordeing to Katz, Ankara is again sacrificing the economic interests of the people of Türkiye, and Israel will respond in kind.