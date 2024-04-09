Putin and Tokayev discuss floods in Kazakhstan

9 Apr. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a telephone conversation today, the Kremlin press service reported.

The two leaders discussed complicated flood situation in Russia and Kazakhstan's border regions.

"They emphasized the tight collaboration of the two countries' specialized agencies and services, which closely monitor and forecast the situation and design and implement coordinated action plans," the statement reads.

Putin and Tokayev decided to issue directives to accelerate this work.