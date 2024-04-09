Azerbaijan continues to increase wages

9 Apr. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The average monthly salary of hired workers in the Republic of Azerbaijan increased by almost 11% in January-February of this year. Information about this was published by the country's State Statistics Committee.

It is clarified that based on the results of these two months, the average salary was $557.

In some work areas, the salary was higher. In particular, workers in the mining industry, financiers, scientists, insurance agents and workers in the communications industry received more.

According to the Comittee, the number of employed citizens in Azerbaijan amounted to 1.7 million people at the beginning of March. Half of them work in the government sector.