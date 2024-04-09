Kazakhstan increases copper exports to Türkiye and China

9 Apr. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the Ministry of Industry and Construction of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Türkiye and China began to purchase more copper cathode from Kazakhstan. The volume of supplies to these countries increased by 42%.

"In January of this year, the volume of copper cathode exports increased by 42.9% (from 29.2 thousand to 41.7 thousand tons). <...> The growth was achieved due to a doubling of demand in Türkiye (from 6.6 thousand to 13 thousand tons) and an increase in demand in China by 63.7% (from 16.3 thousand to 26.7 thousand tons)",

Ministry of Industry and Construction of Kazakhstan said.

It is reported that in addition to China and Türkiye, Latvia also purchases copper from Kazakhstan. 63% of all exports go to Chinese organizations, 31% goes to Türkiye, and 4% to Latvia.