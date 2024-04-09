Erdoğan congratulates Aliyev on Ramadan

9 Apr. 17:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev had a telephone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the press service of the President reports.

The Turkish leader congratulated Aliyev on the Ramadan holiday and wished prosperity to the Azerbaijani people.

Aliyev, in turn, thanked Erdoğan for his congratulations and attention. He also congratulated the Turkish President on the holiday and wished peace to the people of Türkiye.

In addition to this, the leaders of the countries discussed bilateral relations. They expressed confidence that relations of friendship, brotherhood and alliance between Baku and Ankara would develop and strengthen in all areas.

In addition to this, the presidents exchanged views on the prospects for Azerbaijani-Turkish cooperation.