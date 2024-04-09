Actual queue at Upper Lars exceeds 300 trucks

9 Apr. 18:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

In North Ossetia, the actual situation at the Upper Lars checkpoint has been announced.

It was previously reported that, according to data from the North Ossetian traffic control center, more than 2.2 thousand trucks were waiting to cross the Russian-Georgian border. They are registered in the electronic queue. However, there are now significantly fewer cars on the Georgian Military Road.

"There are 140 heavy-duty vehicles parked at the Upper Lars. There are 160 on the road",

the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the region said.

Large queues formed last weekend. On April 6, the Upper Lars was closed due to the possibility of avalanches, TASS reports.