Muslims in Russia urged to be vigilant during Eid al-Fitr

9 Apr. 19:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Spiritual Administration of Muslims of the Russian Federation addressed believers on the eve of the Eid al-Fitr holiday.

"Regarding security measures, of course, taking into account recent events, we call on all our believers to be vigilant and under no circumstances succumb to any provocations",

the Deputy Head of the Muslim Spiritual Board of the Russian Federation Mufti Rushan Abbyasov said.

Muslims were reminded to be vigilant in connection with the recent terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall, which killed more than 140 people. Thousands of people will gather in mosques for the festive prayer on the morning of April 10.

"We ask our believers who want to come to pray not to come with large things, large bags, backpacks, because there will be searches",

the Mufti said.

Abbyasov took part in the Moscow-Abuja-Fes-Beirut videoconference on the occasion of the end of the month of Ramadan. He noted that the volunteers of Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Russia would provide assistance to law enforcement officers, who would be on duty at prayer sites in Moscow and the Moscow region.