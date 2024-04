9 Apr. 20:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Speaker of the Armenian Parliament Alen Simonyan did not rule out rejection of any peace treaty with Azerbaijan.

Speaking at a parliamentary meeting on April 9, he emphasized that such a development was quite possible.

"No part of the territory of Armenia is subject to discussion. Negotiations are ongoing. Working groups are meeting. This means nothing. It is possible that at some point we will refuse to sign anything at all if we do not reach an agreement",

Alen Simonyan said.