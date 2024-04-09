Terrorist group threatens terrorist attacks at Champions League matches

9 Apr. 21:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The terrorist organization ISIS (banned in the Russian Federation) intends to carry out a terrorist attack at one of the quarterfinal matches of the Champions League. A corresponding threat appeared in the media responsible for disseminating messages on behalf of the group.

The picture shows a man with a weapon and the stadiums where the tournament matches will be held on April 9 and 10.

Where will the games be held?

Two of the four matches will take place in Madrid. Real Madrid and Manchester City will play there tonight, and a match between Atlético Madrid and Borussia Dortmund is scheduled for Wednesday.

Another match will take place in London today. There, Arsenal will play with Bayern Munich. In addition to this, tomorrow's match in Paris between PSG and Barcelona is under threat.

Security measures have been strengthened in all these cities.