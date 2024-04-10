Uzbekistan awaits 1 million tourists from Russia

10 Apr. 9:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Uzbekistan plans to receive up to 1 million Russian tourists by the end of 2024, the head of the marketing department of the Tourism Committee of Uzbekistan, Aziz Mirjalilov said.

"The Russian tourism market is a strategic market for Uzbekistan. We have been given an ambitious task: to attract about one million tourists from Russia this year",

Mirjalilov said.

A program has been drawn up for the year to attract foreign guests. The country’s stand was presented at the MITT exhibition in Moscow. At the end of summer, Uzbekistan will take part in the "Travel!" travel forum, which will also be held in Moscow. The Year of Tourism of Uzbekistan in Russia will also be organized.

"Within a year, a road show "Travel to Uzbekistan" with the participation of Uzbek travel companies is planned for several Russian cities with a population of over a million",

Mirjalilov said.

In 2023, the tourist flow from the Russian Federation to Uzbekistan was almost 715 thousand people, which is 25.8% more than a year earlier. Russia is among the top 5 countries with the biggest tourist flow to Uzbekistan, RIA Novosti reports.