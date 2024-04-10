Muslims around world celebrate Eid al-Fitr today

10 Apr. 10:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today, Muslims around the world celebrate the Festival of Breaking the Fast.

In Russia, a number of regions, including the North Caucasus, have declared a day off. Muslims are celebrating Eid al-Fitr.

The holiday prayer is held in all mosques in the country. In Moscow, Muslims gathered for prayer at six sites. The Cathedral Mosque is broadcasting live.

The muftis congratulate believers on the holiday and wish them peace and prosperity.

"May this Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr increase the bright hopes in our souls that truth and justice will prevail. Dear brothers and sisters, we pray to the Lord of the worlds, Allah, that peace, prosperity, mutual understanding reign in the homes of Muslims all over the planet, so that those who are now suffering hardship and suffering will receive relief, those who are sick will recover, and those who, being Muslims, spent this month in prayer will meet the next Ramadan in good health. Amen!",

the Head of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of the Russian Federation Mufti Sheikh Ravil Gainutdin

The holiday of Eid al-Fitr is one of the most important in the Muslim calendar. It is called differently in different countries, but everywhere it is of great importance and is often celebrated for several days.

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/"Vestnik Kavkaza"

In Azerbaijan, the holiday is called Ramadan. This year, in honor of the holiday, non-working days have been declared from April 10 to April 14 inclusive. The First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva congratulated the believers on the end of fasting.

"I sincerely congratulate the Azerbaijani people and Muslims of the world on the completion of the holy month of Ramadan, which enlightens the hearts and thoughts of people, calling them to good deeds! On these blessed holidays, I express solidarity with all your good intentions",

Mehriban Aliyeva said.

In Kazakhstan, the holiday of breaking the fast is called Oraza Ait. A congratulation message from Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has been published.

"I congratulate you on the holiday of Oraza Ait, which all Muslims celebrate with special joy! During the holy month of Ramadan, believers pay great attention to universal human values and sincerely strive for spiritual purification, extend a helping hand to those in need, and show concern for others",

Tokaev said.

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/"Vestnik Kavkaza"

Today, the leader of the country, Sadyr Japarov, congratulated the residents of Kyrgyzstan on the Orozo Ait holiday. He noted that in the month of Ramadan the unity of the people was strengthened even more and wished that peace and prosperity reigned in every home, and that the Almighty accepted the prayers of believers.

In Uzbekistan, three days off have been announced in connection with the end of fasting. President Shavkat Mirziyoyev congratulated citizens on the holiday of Ramadan Hayit.

"May the Almighty accept our prayers and good intentions coming from the heart! Let our noble deeds continue in the name of the highest value - in the name of man!",

Mirziyoyev said.

With the holiday of Eid al-Fitr, the month of Shawwal or the "generous" month begins today. It will last until May 8 in 2024.