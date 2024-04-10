Türkiye refutes information about fuel supplies to Israeli Air Force

10 Apr. 10:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Turkish presidential administration responded to reports of fuel supplies for Israeli military aircraft that appeared earlier on social networks.

They called this information fake.

"The claim on social media that "Israeli aviation fuel comes from Türkiye" is not true. The sale of aviation fuel, as shown by the Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EMRA), has nothing to do with Israeli military aircraft",

the Administration of the Turkish President said.

According to the report, Türkiye only supplies jet fuel to Israel, which is used by Israeli civil aircraft.

"We are talking about jet fuel purchased for Israeli civil aircraft at airports in Türkiye. All aircraft receiving fuel are passenger aircraft",

the Administration of the President said.