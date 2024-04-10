Tbilisi metro to be renovated for 205 million euros

10 Apr. 12:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Georgian authorities plan to update the capital's metro, including through a loan from the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank.

It is noted that the implementation of this project will require about 205 million euros. The tender for its implementation is scheduled to be announced this month. Then it will become known what part of the amount will be allocated from the budget.

According to the information specified in the tender document, it is planned to deliver new trains within 7 years.

In total, 97 cars of 22 trains of the capital's metro will be replaced.

Previously, the Georgian authorities intended to apply the World Bank's procurement rules, but then changed them, since the Asian Bank agreed to allocate the money. Therefore, the deal will take place on its terms.