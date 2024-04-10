AZAL to fly from Baku to Grozny

10 Apr. 12:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Azerbaijani airline AZAL announced the launch of direct flights from Baku to Grozny. Information about this was published by the airline's press service.

It is reported that regular flights will be carried out from May 8.

One can fly in this direction twice a week on Wednesday and Sunday.

According to the press service, the new route will strengthen relations between settlements and develop travel opportunities.

It is possible to purchase tickets for new flights in the carrier’s app, on the official page or at partner ticket offices.