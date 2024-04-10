Upper Lars closed due to bad weather

10 Apr. 13:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today, Upper Lars has been closed due to unfavourable wetaher conditions. The traffic has been prohibited for freight transport at a section of .

"Due to the deterioration of weather conditions on the territory of Georgia, the impossibility of ensuring safe passage of vehicles (...) the movement of heavy vehicles on the section Vladikavkaz - the settlement of Lars - in the direction of leaving the Russian Federation is prohibited from 10:40 Moscow time on April 10",

Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations for North Ossetia said.

The restrictions will remain in effect until further notice, the regional Ministry of Emergency Situations clarified.

According to the latest data, over 2 thousand heavy trucks remain in the electronic queue on the Upper Lars on the Russian side.