Armenia ready to de-occupy villages in Gazakh region of Azerbaijan

10 Apr. 14:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

During a large-scale speech in parliament, Armenian leader Nikol Pashinyan said that the Armenian authorities agreed to begin practical actions on the delimitation and demarcation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border with the voluntary withdrawal of their occupation forces from four villages in the Gazakh region of Azerbaijan.



Pashinyan emphasized that in this way Armenia would increase its security, therefore, the de-occupation of Azerbaijani land in the Gazakh region was a necessary step.

"We are not against starting the delimitation process from the Tavush district and four villages of the Gazakh district of Azerbaijan",

Nikol Pashinyan said.

The Prime Minister added that after this, the possibility of military action against Azerbaijan would still remain, since the peace treaty had not yet been signed. However, without the de-occupation of villages in the Gazakh region, the probability of a new military clash with Baku will increase to 100%.



Concluding this part of his speech, he noted that the sooner delimitation began, the better for Armenia, even if its own interests on this topic could not yet be realized.