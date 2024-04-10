Petr Aven and Mikhail Fridman to be excluded from EU sanctions lists

10 Apr. 14:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The European Union may lift sanctions against billionaires Petr Aven and Mikhail Fridman. This decision was made by the European Court of General Jurisdiction.

Thus, the claims of the co-founders of the Alfa Group concern were satisfied, and all acts against them were cancelled.

The court notes that the restrictive measures against businessmen were not justified.

However, the court decision does not yet guarantee their exclusion from the sanctions lists. The court's decision can still be appealed by the EU Council.