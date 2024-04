Eid al-Fitr 2024: how holiday prayer went in Moscow

One of the two main Muslim holidays, Eid al-Fitr, is celebrated by the Islamic world today. In the morning, there was a holiday prayer.

In Moscow, festive prayers were held in the Cathedral Mosque, Memorial Mosque and Historical Mosque. Tens of thousands of people gathered for prayer.

The holiday of Eid al-Fitr marks the end of the holy month of fasting, Ramadan. In 2024, it is celebrated on April 10 (starting from April 9).

Vestnik Kavkaza shows you the photos of the festive prayer near the walls of the Memorial Mosque on Poklonnaya Hill in Moscow.