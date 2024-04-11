Georgian Foreign Ministry hopes to move to next stage of EU integration process

11 Apr. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The security situation in Georgia and the wider region was discussed in a meeting between Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili and a visiting delegation of the Political and Security Committee of the EU Council, the Georgian foreign office said.

The meeting focused on the role of Georgia as a “reliable and strategic” partner of the European Union in promoting peace and stability, ensuring mutually beneficial cooperation, development of connectivity and democracy in the Black Sea region.

The meeting also reviewed the process of Georgia’s aspirations to join the bloc, with the EU officials noting its door was “open” for the country.

Darchiashvili “once again” confirmed the Government's “commitment” to the country's European path and readiness to implement a “complex agenda of reforms”.

The official also expressed his expectation that the “significant progress” made by the country would lead to it moving to the next stage of the integration process.