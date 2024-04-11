Counter-terrorism operation regime declared in Kabardino-Balkaria

11 Apr. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The counter-terrorism operation regime (CTO) was declared in Nalchik, the administrative center of Russia’s North Caucasus region of Kabardino-Balkaria and in certain areas of the Chereksky district, the operational headquarters said.

"Based on requirements of the federal law ‘On counteracting terrorism,’ in order to prevent a terrorist act, establish those responsible and minimize consequences <…> a decision was made on April 11, 2024, to declare the counter-terrorism operation regime in certain territories of the Nalchik urban district and the Chereksky municipal district of the Republic of Kabardino-Balkaria," the statement reads.

According to the national anti-terrorism committee, on the abovementioned territory "during the period of the CTO, a number of special measures and temporary restrictions will be in effect until further notice".