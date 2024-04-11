Militants cornered in Nalchik open fire when told to surrender

11 Apr. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A group of militants, suspected of terrorism, was surrounded in the city of Nalchik, the administrative center of Russia’s North Caucasus region of Kabardino-Balkaria, and opened fire when law enforcers told them to surrender, the press service of the National Antiterrorism Committee said.

According to the press service, FSB officers were informed about the whereabouts of individuals suspected of terrorist activities.

"This morning, they were blocked by FSB special units <…> in the city of Nalchik. When told to lay down their weapons and surrender, the gunmen opened fire at law enforcers," the statement reads.

A counter-terrorism operation (CTO) regime was declared in the area.

Earlier, the national anti-terrorism committee said that on the abovementioned territory "during the period of the CTO, a number of special measures and temporary restrictions will be in effect until further notice.