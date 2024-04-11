Two militants eliminated in counter-terrorism operation in Nalchik

11 Apr. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Two militants have been eliminated in a counter-terrorism operation in Nalchik, the capital city of Russia’s North Caucasus region of Kabardino-Balkaria, the National Anti-Terrorism Committee (NAC) said.

"A counter-terrorism operation was carried out on the outskirts of Nalchik after the location of armed people involved in terrorist activities had been determined. Two militants were neutralized. According to available data, the two militants killed in a short shootout were members of a gang that is part of an international terrorist organization. They were plotting to conduct a number of subversive and terrorist attacks in the region," the statement reads.

Bomb experts from the Federal Security Service (FSB) are working at the skirmish site where automatic weapons and ammunition have been found.

"There were no casualties among the FSB, Interior Ministry, Emergencies Ministry and National Guard officers that took part in the counter-terrorism operation. No civilians were hurt," NAC added.

The counter-terrorism operation was launched in certain areas of the Nalchik Urban District and the Chereksky Municipal District at 5:12 a.m. local time (2:12 a.m. GMT). Search and investigative activities are ongoing.