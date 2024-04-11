Azerbaijani State Border Guard Service officer injured by Armenian fire

11 Apr. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

An Azerbaijani State Border Guard Service unit preventing a violation of the state border was fired upon from an Armenian Armed Forces' combat post, a senior lieutenant was wounded, the Azerbaijani State Border Service reported.

"The border guard of the Azerbaijani State Border Service preventing the violation of the state border was fired from a combat post of the Armenian Armed Forces, as a result of which Senior Lieutenant Rovshan Mammadov was wounded. The serviceman was immediately evacuated to a medical facility. At present, the operational conditions are stable and under the control of our units," the statement reads.

It was noted that the responsibility for this regular provocation by the Armenian side falls entirely on the military-political leadership of Armenia.

Yesterday, around 15:20, it was discovered that two individuals from the direction of Nerkin Khnzoresk village of Armenia, opposite the positions of the frontier troops of the the State Border Service located in the Jijimli settlement, violated the state border, crossing approximately 300 meters into Azerbaijani territory.

The investigation is currently ongoing, all measures will be taken in accordance with legal requirements and generally accepted norms and principles of international law.