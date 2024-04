11 Apr. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

German airline Lufthansa said it had suspended flights to Tehran due to the situation in the Middle East.

"We are constantly monitoring the situation in the Middle East and are in close contact with the authorities. The safety of our guests and crew members is Lufthansa's top priority," the company's spokesperson said.

Lufthansa said it suspended flights to and from Tehran from April 6 until probably April 11.