Iran interested in gaining EAEU observer status

11 Apr. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Tehran intends to gain an Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) observer status and continue rapprochement with the organization in the future, Iran’s Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali said.

"In the future we would like to become an EAEU observer as the first stage, with further stages to follow with the support of Russia and other member states," Kazem Jalali said.

North-South Transport Corridor

The Iranian envoy also noted the development rates of the International North-South Transport Corridor project, which is being implemented with Russia’s and Iran’s active participation.

"This project is not only profitable for both sides, but it also facilitates the formation of a new block with the participation of countries of the region. It unites us, ensuring security and stability in the region," Kazem Jalali said.

According to the diplomat, in 2023, the cargo traffic in the Eastern part of the route roughly equaled 650,000 tons.