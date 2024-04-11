Iran’s trade with OIC member states hits $61 billion

11 Apr. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The value of the trade exchanges between Iran and the Organization of Islamic Conference member states reached $61 billion in the past Iranian year.

Head of the Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) Mohammad Rezvanifar put the volume of the trade exchanges between Iran and OIC member states from March 21, 2023 to March 19, 2024, at 94 mln tons, registering a 4.22% decline compared to the previous year.

Iran exported $29 bln of products to these countries and imported $32 bln worth of products from them, Rezvanifar added.

The deputy minister of economy went on to say that the country’s export of products to the OIC members last year registered an 11% decline in value while the import of products from these countries increased 13% compared to a year earlier.