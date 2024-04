11 Apr. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish National Defence Minister Yasar Guler has said that Türkiye is next to Azerbaijan to protect stability in the South Caucasus.

The minister stressed that Türkiye will continue to support Azerbaijan's just struggle as it does with other friendly and brotherly countries.

"We contribute to regional and international security and peace," Guler said.

Guler recalled that Türkiye has made serious efforts to solve the Karabakh issue and also working to solve the problems in other regions.