Russia calls for restraint in Middle East

11 Apr. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov called for all countries in the Middle East to show restraint and prevent the region slipping into chaos.

"Right now it's very important for everyone to maintain restraint so as not to lead to a complete destabilisation of the situation in the region, which doesn't exactly shine with stability and predictability. We call on all countries in the region to exercise restraint," Dmitry Peskov said.

The spokesman said the suspected Israeli strike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus was a violation of all the principles of international law.

There have been no requests for Russia to mediate between Israel and Iran.