11 Apr. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel will respond in kind if attacked, adding that the country is preparing for a war on multiple fronts.

“We are in the middle of war in Gaza, which continues in full force. But we are also preparing for scenarios in other arenas," Netanyahu said.

He added that they are preparing to meet the security needs of the state of Israel both in defence and attack.