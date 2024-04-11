Armenia expects US delivery of armoured ambulances

11 Apr. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

A batch of US armoured ambulances may be used by the Armenian Armed Forces soon. Negotiations are currently underway on several topics to conclude a deal. This information was announced by US Ambassador to Armenia Christina Quinn during her interview with the Armenian radio station.

She noted that the implementation of the supply of ambulances was under discussion now, due to the fact that the Armenian authorities had sent a request to the US government for the transfer of vehicles that would be used in the combat zone.

"There are already agreements on a number of issues, of which I can highlight Armenia's request to provide them with armoured ambulances",

Christina Quinn said.