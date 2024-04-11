Georgia and Kazakhstan discuss prospects for Middle Corridor

11 Apr. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

During a business trip of the Georgian parliamentarian to the Republic of Kazakhstan, representatives of the parliaments of Georgia and Kazakhstan, Shalva Papuashvili and Yerlan Koshanov held a meeting, at which they raised a number of issues related to the development of bilateral relations.

In particular, the speakers of parliaments discussed the development of the international transport route Middle Corridor, the promotion of mutual tourism and economic issues.

"Particular attention was paid to cooperation between the two countries in developing the transport and transit potential of the Middle Corridor",

the press service of the Parliament of Georgia said

The representative of Kazakhstan expressed his readiness to learn from the experience of reforms being carried out in Georgia.

In addition to this, both sides expressed hope for strengthening ties through various platforms.

The speaker of the Georgian parliament also said that the republic was ready to support Kazakhstan in the fight against floods.

Shalva Papuashvili went on a tour of Central Asian countries on April 7. It is noted that he has already visited Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan. There, meetings were held with government officials.