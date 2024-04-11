EU intends to improve relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia in short time

11 Apr. 17:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus Toivo Klaar said that the EU was ready to facilitate the settlement of relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia. He spoke about this on the Armenian radio station.

"We want to work in this direction together with Armenia and Azerbaijan to achieve a positive result. I don't think it will take that long if there is political commitment on both sides",

Toivo Klaar said.

He emphasized that the European Union was helping to promote the peace agenda in the region.