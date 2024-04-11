Kazakhstan to increase staff of honorary consuls in Russia

11 Apr. 18:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Head of the Consular Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Alexey Klimov, held negotiations with the Ambassador of Kazakhstan in Moscow Dauren Abaev, the press service of the Russian Consulate General in Almaty reports.

During the meeting, the parties discussed issues of bilateral consular cooperation. Thus, Kazakhstan intends to increase the staff of honorary consuls in Russia.

The Consulate General also noted that diplomats emphasized the importance of holding joint meetings on various issues. The new round will take place in Moscow this year.

It should be added that there are now nine honorary consuls of Kazakhstan operating on the territory of the Russian Federation.