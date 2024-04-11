Russia and USA conduct dialogue on non-placement of nuclear weapons in space

11 Apr. 20:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia and the United States are discussing the issue of not placing nuclear weapons in space. This was announced by Deputy Head of the Russian Foreign Ministry Sergey Ryabkov.

"Our delegations at the relevant international platforms, and above all in New York, where Washington - the US Administration - is promoting the topic of accusations against Russia, are indeed in contact and discussing this issue",

the ministry's representative said.

According to him, the Russian Federation advocates that there should be no strike weapons in outer space.

"Space is used, of course, for military purposes, but there should be no weapons or strike weapons there",

the Deputy Minister said.

He added that the Russian Federation was fulfilling its obligations regarding peaceful space.