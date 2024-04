11 Apr. 21:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the Turkish media, on Thursday, April 11, a fire occurred in a forest in the Kemer area of the Antalya resort.

A fire broke out in the resort village of Goynuk, located on the Mediterranean coast, at approximately 16:00 (local time).

The fire covered about 3 thousand square meters. Firefighters are currently trying to extinguish the fire.