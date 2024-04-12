Georgian FM: foreign agent bill cannot impede European integration

12 Apr. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili said the bill on the transparency of foreign influence, reintroduced by the Georgian Parliamentary majority in the lawmaking body, could not impede Georgia’s European integration process.

Transparency is the “main cornerstone” of European integration and “one of the main values” that brought Georgia closer to the European family, the FM noted, adding the draft law “is not related to integration into the EU in any way and it should not be discussed”.

"Georgia has been implementing very actively and consistently all the mandatory reforms that we have in the format of the bilateral agreement between Georgia and the European Union”, Darchiashvili said.

The FM pointed out that Georgia had “a very clear” action plan to fulfil the priorities outlined by the European Commission for opening accession talks with the country.

“We assume responsibility for all our obligations. Georgia will definitely move to the next, most important phase - the opening of accession talks with the EU”, Darchiashvili said.

The Georgian diplomat also noted the government would discuss the transparency bill with the country’s international partners to provide “accurate” information about the draft law.