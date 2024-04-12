Terrorist attack on synagogue foiled in Moscow

12 Apr. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Federal Security Service of Russia has thwarted the activities of a national of a Central Asian country who was planning a terrorist attack on a Jewish religious institution in Moscow, the FSB’s public relations office said.

"A criminal activity of a native of a Central Asian country, who was planning to carry out a terrorist attack on a Jewish religious institution in Moscow during a mass gathering of citizens, has been thwarted by the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation," the statement reads.

On April 10, when detained, the terrorist offered armed resistance and was neutralized. A ready-to-use improvised explosive device, as well as explosives were found and seized at his place of residence.