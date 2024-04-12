Lavrov arrives in Minsk to attend CIS Foreign Ministers Council

12 Apr. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will participate in a regular meeting of the Foreign Ministers Council of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), to discuss a broad range of international and regional issues with emphasis on security cooperation.

The ministers will exchange views on pressing international and regional issues, discuss the main areas of work, primarily in the Commonwealth format, with an emphasis on implementing the priorities of Russia's presidency in the organization in 2024.

The meeting of the CIS Foreign Ministers Council will be held in Minsk on 12 April. Bishkek hosted the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers in October, 2023.