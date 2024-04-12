Azerbaijan invites Belarus to Karabakh

12 Apr. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his counterpart from Belarus Sergei Aleinik have discussed strategic partnership between the countries, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry's press service reported.

The discussions were held during Bayramov's working visit to Minsk.

The ministers discussed issues related to the restoration and reconstruction efforts in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan and the possible contribution of Belarus to this process.

Bayramov also provided detailed information to his colleague about the existing mine threat in the region.

The meeting welcomed the level of strategic partnership relations between Azerbaijan and Belarus, mentioned the importance of developing cooperation in potential areas, and discussed mutual visits.

The parties also pointed out the necessity of strengthening collaboration between the two countries within international organizations.

The ministers discussed the broad range of issues standing on the bilateral agenda and looked at areas to advance the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Belarus.