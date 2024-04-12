Moscow to host CIS foreign ministers meeting in Autumn

12 Apr. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

A regular meeting of the Commonwealth of Independent States Foreign Ministers Council will be held in Moscow on October 7, CIS Secretary General Sergey Lebedev said at the Council’s meeting in Minsk.

"We decided to hold the next Foreign Ministers Council meeting on October 7, 2024 in the capital of Moscow," Lebedev said.

According to him, the heads of delegations "used most of their time during the intimate meeting for a frank exchange of views on topical issues on the international agenda and interaction within the Commonwealth."