Lachin may become CIS cultural capital

12 Apr. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan's Lachin city may receive the status of cultural capital of the Commonwealth of Independent States, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a meeting of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers in Minsk.

The minister informed about Azerbaijan's view on the current situation and future prospects for cooperation in the trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres within the CIS.

Moreover, Bayramov briefed on preparations for COP29, which will be held in Azerbaijan, the CIS Games 2025 in Ganja, as well as in connection with the application to assign the status of the cultural capital of the CIS to Lachin city.