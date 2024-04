12 Apr. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan’s city of Ganja will become the Sports Capital of the Commonwealth of the Independent States (CIS) for 2025, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said following the CIS Foreign Ministers Council meeting held in Minsk.

"We approved the decision to declare the city of Ganja the Sports Capital of the Commonwealth in 2025," Lavrov said.

The diplomat stresed that Almaty will become the CIS Sports Capital in 2026.