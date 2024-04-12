Landmine explosion injures two in Aghdam

12 Apr. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A mine explosion has occurred in Azerbaijan's Aghdam district, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the General Prosecutor's Office, and the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) said.

An anti-personnel mine exploded in the district's Aliaghali village area, not cleared of mines, close to the former contact line.

The explosion injured the legs of Mirfattah Bagirov, born in 1965, and Khagani Teymurov, born in 1973.

The Aghdam district prosecutor's office has launched an investigation into the incident.