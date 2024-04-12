Earthquake once again hits Kahramanmaraş

12 Apr. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

An earthquake occurred in the province of Kahramanmaraş. A 3-point earthquake was recorded in the Pazardzhik Province. There is no information about casualties.

An earthquake hit the Turkish Kahramanmaraş Province, Türkiye’s Emergency Management Agency informs.

According to the data, 3-point magnitude tremors were recorded in the Pazardzhik Province. The source of the earthquake was located at a depth of 7 km.

It is noted that there is no information about damage and casualties.