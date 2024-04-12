Earthquake once again hits Kahramanmaraş

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza
An earthquake occurred in the province of Kahramanmaraş. A 3-point earthquake was recorded in the Pazardzhik Province. There is no information about casualties.
An earthquake hit the Turkish Kahramanmaraş Province, Türkiye’s Emergency Management Agency informs.
According to the data, 3-point magnitude tremors were recorded in the Pazardzhik Province. The source of the earthquake was located at a depth of 7 km.
It is noted that there is no information about damage and casualties.