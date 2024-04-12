Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry: over 500 wildlife species are endangered due to Armenia’s actions

12 Apr. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Ismail Agakishiev/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Baku demands from Yerevan compensation for environmental destruction that has lasted for decades. Due to Armenia’s actions, hundreds of wild animals’ species are under threat, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reported.

Through its activities, Armenia has endangered over 500 species of wild animals in Azerbaijan, a statement on the website of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reads.

The ministry noted that the situation is so due to widespread deforestation, irresponsible and illegal construction and mining activities in forested areas, including in protected nature reserves organised before the Armenian occupation in 1991.

“These steps by Armenia have caused serious damage to the natural habitat in our territories, led to the depletion of natural resources, as well as the destruction of existing biodiversity,”

– the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed.