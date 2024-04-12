Armenia ignores another CSTO event

12 Apr. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Yerevan did not take part in the meeting of the CSTO Military Committee held today. The meeting was dedicated to the development of military cooperation between the CSTO countries, the message on the organization’s website reads.

The Armenian side avoided participating in the next CSTO event. The relevant information was disseminated by the press service of the Organization’s Joint Headquarters.

The Military Committee meeting chaired by the First Deputy Head of the Russian Ministry of Defense, Valery Gerasimov, was held today.

It was attended by the chiefs of the General Staffs of Belarus, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, as well as the first deputy chief of the General Staff of Kazakhstan.

"During the meeting, challenges and threats to military security in the CSTO collective security regions were discussed,”

– the press service of the organization informs.