Another wave of floods may hit Kazakhstan

12 Apr. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: official website of the President of Kazakhstan

Despite the relative stabilization of the flood situation in 6 regions of Kazakhstan, a second wave of flooding could soon hit another 5 regions of the country, the president warned.

In Kazakhstan, the flood situation has stabilized in 6 regions, including Aktobe, Kostanay, Karaganda, Pavlodar, Abay and Ulytau, but this is not the end of the disaster: a second wave is possible in five regions of the country, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said today. According to the head of state, there is a probability of floods in Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan and Akmola regions.

“The primary measures now are the timely evacuation of people from dangerous zones and the provision of necessary assistance to citizens affected by floods. An equally important issue is maintaining order in flood zones. On my instructions, the Prime Minister and his deputies are in regions where a difficult flood situation persists,”

- Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.