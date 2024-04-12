European Commission calls on Georgia to withdraw law on foreign agents

12 Apr. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: website of the Parliament of Georgia

The European Commission does not approve the idea of the Georgian authorities to adopt a law on foreign agents. This decision by the republic’s leadership may negatively affect the prospects for its accession to the European Union.

The European Commission has appealed to the Georgian authorities to withdraw the bill on foreign agents, which is currently being considered by the parliament of the republic, the European Commission representative, who wished to remain anonymous, informed.

“The announcement by the ruling party to re-introduce the bill is concerning and we call on Georgia to withdraw it in line with the public commitments of the government and the ruling party,”

– the source said.

He recalled that the European Council granted Georgia candidate status for EU membership subject to certain steps being taken.