Tokayev calls Georgia important partner of Kazakhstan

12 Apr. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: press service of the President of Kazakhstan

The President of Kazakhstan said that Georgia is a key ally. According to him, relations between the two countries are built on mutual understanding, which makes it possible to achieve great success in a beneficial partnership.

Georgia is a key partner of Kazakhstan, the leader of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at a meeting with the chairman of the Georgian parliament, Shalva Papuashvili, who arrived in Astana on a business visit.

"The bonds of friendship and mutual understanding between Kazakhstan and Georgia serve as a strong basis for achieving significant success in deepening bilateral ties,”

- Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

During the negotiations, the parties discussed the development of trade and logistics ties.