Armenia continues to shell Azerbaijani positions

12 Apr. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

The Azerbaijani army positions were shelled once again today by the Armenian Armed Forces. The attack was carried out with small arms in the direction of the settlement of Astaf, Dashkasan district.

“On April 12, at approximately 16:50, units of the Armenian armed forces from positions located in the direction of the settlement of Garaiman, Basarkecher district, shelled the Azerbaijani army with small arms in the direction of the settlement of Astaf, Dashkesan district,”

